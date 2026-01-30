The Week in Women
Texas tests Delaware abortion shield law, Rep. Ilhan Omar attacked at town hall, women leaving the labor force
Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.
Texas sued a Delaware nurse practitioner for allegedly sending abortion pills into the state, in another test of abortion shield laws.
Representative Ilhan Omar was attacked by a man spraying her with vinegar at a Minneapolis town hall.
The newest US jobs report showed that women, particularly mothers and Black women, made up nearly all job losses last month.
French lawmakers passed a bill to end the notion of “marital duty,” which women’s rights groups say undermines sexual consent.
A former executive sued Citigroup over its mishandling of her sexual harassment while at the company.
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
