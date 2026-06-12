Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Southern Baptists voted to enact a formal ban on women pastors.

Defense Secretary Hegseth cut all women Navy officers from a promotion list.

The Taliban arrested at least 30 women for violating hijab laws in western Afghanistan.

Choo Mi-ae was elected as the first female provincial governor in South Korea.

Graham Platner won the Maine Democratic Senate primary, despite controversies around inappropriate relationships with women.

A woman sued an Illinois hospital and OBGYN after allegedly being denied care for an ectopic pregnancy.

Bhutan will offer monthly cash incentives to families to have more children in response to its declining population.

French singer Patrick Bruel was taken into custody in France over sexual assault claims by 13 women.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.