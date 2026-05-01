Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

FIFA granted the Afghan women’s refugee soccer team eligibility for international tournaments, five years after fleeing the country from Taliban rule.

The Supreme Court sided with an anti-abortion clinic that was trying to impede New Jersey from investigating its donor records.

A Kenyan appeals court struck down a ruling that protected the right to abortion.

Staff at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said they are being pressured to bring political cases with little evidence that serve Trump’s agenda.

Minnesota passed the country’s first ban on apps that allow for digital undressing through AI.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.