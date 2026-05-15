Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

The Supreme Court preserved telehealth and mail-order access to medication abortion while the lower court lawsuit continues.

The Trump Administration launched moms.gov, a maternal health page that links directly to unregulated, anti-abortion pregnancy centers and emphasizes pronatalism.

Researchers renamed PCOS, a condition that can impact women’s fertility and diabetes risk, to PMOS, in an effort to expand the definition to help more patients get care.

A New York City hospital was subpoenaed over its provision of gender affirming health care for trans youth.

A large scale study found that antidepressant use during pregnancy does not raise children’s risk for autism or other developmental disorders.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.