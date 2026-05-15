The Week in Women
Supreme Court preserves medication abortion access for now, Trump Admin launches moms.gov, PCOS gets a name change
Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Supreme Court preserved telehealth and mail-order access to medication abortion while the lower court lawsuit continues.
The Trump Administration launched moms.gov, a maternal health page that links directly to unregulated, anti-abortion pregnancy centers and emphasizes pronatalism.
Researchers renamed PCOS, a condition that can impact women’s fertility and diabetes risk, to PMOS, in an effort to expand the definition to help more patients get care.
A New York City hospital was subpoenaed over its provision of gender affirming health care for trans youth.
A large scale study found that antidepressant use during pregnancy does not raise children’s risk for autism or other developmental disorders.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.