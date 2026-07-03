Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

The Supreme Court upheld a ban on transgender athletes in women’s and girls’ sports.

The Trump Administration cancelled the majority of its teen pregnancy prevention grants, impacting programs in almost half the states.

The Supreme Court rejected Trump’s attempt to overturn a 2023 verdict that he sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll. She is demanding the president immediately pay her millions in damages.

Kenya’s Supreme Court ordered the President to fix the gender imbalance in his cabinet, ruling it violated the constitution’s gender quota.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.