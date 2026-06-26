The Week in Women
Olivia Rodrigo announces all-women music festival, court drops Harvey Weinstein rape charge, abortion pill available in Missouri for the first time since 2018
Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo launched an all-women music festival that will donate all of its proceeds to groups advocating for women and girls.
Harvey Weinstein’s rape charge was dropped in Manhattan after the case was declared a mistrial.
Planned Parenthood began prescribing medication abortion in Missouri for the first time since 2018, after a court overturned the restriction.
A Pakistani court sentenced the father and uncle of a 14 year old girl from New York to life in prison for murdering her over her “Western lifestyle.”
A federal judge ordered the Justice Department to stop seeking medical records of transgender youth who received care at New York City hospitals.
The Vatican rejected a proposal to allow Catholic women to give sermons.
Two family planning groups sued the Trump Administration over changes in Title X program funding.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.