Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo launched an all-women music festival that will donate all of its proceeds to groups advocating for women and girls.

Harvey Weinstein’s rape charge was dropped in Manhattan after the case was declared a mistrial.

Planned Parenthood began prescribing medication abortion in Missouri for the first time since 2018, after a court overturned the restriction.

A Pakistani court sentenced the father and uncle of a 14 year old girl from New York to life in prison for murdering her over her “Western lifestyle.”

A federal judge ordered the Justice Department to stop seeking medical records of transgender youth who received care at New York City hospitals.

The Vatican rejected a proposal to allow Catholic women to give sermons.

Two family planning groups sued the Trump Administration over changes in Title X program funding.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.