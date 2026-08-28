Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Danish lawmakers passed a bill to provide compensation to Greenlandic women who were subject to Denmark’s decades-long forced contraception campaign.

Researchers found that menopause hormone therapy may be linked to lower Alzheimer’s risk in women.

The WNBA rejected two former NBA players from the draft after claiming to identify as women in an anti-trans stunt.

An abortion rights group sued Idaho state officials over misleading language on a ballot initiative to restore reproductive rights in the state.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.