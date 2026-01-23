Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

The Trump Administration expanded the abortion global gag rule to ban overseas funding for DEI and trans rights.

The EEOC struck down guidance that expanded workplace protections for LGBTQ workers.

China’s birthrate fell to the lowest level since 1949.

Chile’s president-elected appointed an anti-abortion politician to serve as the country’s gender equality minister.

A federal judge ruled that South Dakota cannot force a nonprofit to take down its ads on abortion pills.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.