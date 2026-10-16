Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

A Texas woman sued the anti-abortion group Students For Life, alleging it broke a state law the group helped to pass by ordering abortion pills online.

Cornell banned fraternity parties for the rest of the year in response to an alleged gang rape on campus in 2024.

Three men accused by Representative Nancy Mace of sexual assault were charged with sex crimes.

A UK police force paid out claims to nine women abused by male officers that were then protected and promoted.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.