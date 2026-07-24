Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in the US after the UK filed 38 new charges against them for rape and sex trafficking.

Liberia lifted its ban on female genital mutilation.

The Women’s Tennis Association will now require genetic sex testing for female athletes.

The Taliban raided a women and children’s rights organization and arrested several of its female employees.

A French modeling scout was connected women to Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in France.

A Texas court found that a state lawsuit brought against a midwife for allegedly violating the state’s abortion ban lacked evidence.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.