Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison in a New York sex crime case.

The Supreme Court declined to intervene in a multi-state custody battle over a baby born via surrogate.

Six major hospitals struck a deal with the Trump Administration to stop providing gender affirming care to minors.

California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would ban extraditions for abortion and gender affirming care.

Heidi Overton, nominee for FDA commissioner, sidestepped questions about the abortion pill mifepristone in a Senate committee hearing.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.