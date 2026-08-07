Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Voters in Kansas and Missouri overwhelmingly rejected anti-abortion backed ballot initiatives on supreme court elections and ballot amendments that would make it easier for the states to ban abortion.

Rep. Max Miller was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife and faces calls to resign, including from fellow GOP politicians.

Colombia became the first country in Latin America to ban female genital mutilation.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a call to faith leaders that he plans to make Dobbs “permanent in every state” and ban the mailing of medication abortion.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards dropped his reelection bid after allegations of sexual harassment.

An Indian court sentenced a prominent journalist to ten years in prison for raping a colleague.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.