Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Women protested across Poland for access to free abortion care. Poland’s lower house of parliament voted to ease abortion restrictions, but the legislation is likely to be vetoed by the president.

The Supreme Court blocked Trump from denying gender transition care to federal inmates.

Trump signed an executive order to bolster federal research on women’s health, however provided no dedicated funding for research.

Allegheny County in Pennsylvania became the first county in the nation to pass a paid parental leave policy.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.