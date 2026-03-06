Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

An airstrike hit a girls elementary school in Iran, killing over 100 children.

Yanar Mohammed, a prominent women’s rights activist in Iraq, was gunned down and killed outside her home.

The Supreme Court ruled to temporarily block California policies that bar teachers from outing transgender students to their parents.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said that federal agencies can bar employees from using bathrooms that match their gender identity.

Texas Representative Tony Gonzalez admitted to having an affair with a former aide who later died by suicide, following allegations that he coerced her into a sexual relationship.

The New York Attorney General ordered NYU Langone Hospital to resume providing gender affirming care to transgender minors.

