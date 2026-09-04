Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Gloria Steinem, feminist activist and cofounder of Ms. Magazine, died at 92.

The jury in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy remained deadlock after seven days of deliberation.

Olivia Rodrigo’s all-women music festival raised $20 million for organizations supporting women and girls.

A majority of House representatives formally censured Republican Chuck Edwards over conduct toward his women staffers.

Twenty-one blue states sued the Trump Administration over its plan to end federal payments to Medicaid and CHIP for gender-affirming care for youth.

Texas’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee announced its first study of maternal deaths post-Roe will not be released until after the midterms, despite it historically being published in September.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.