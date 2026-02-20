Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

The Taliban in Afghanistan legalized domestic violence in its new penal code, as long as husbands do not break bones.

A Syrian province banned female government employees from wearing makeup.

Only seven women were directly elected to Bangladesh’s parliament, in a twenty year low.

The US Labor Secretary’s husband was barred from entering the department after two female staff accused him of sexual assault.

A New York City hospital stopped providing gender affirming care for transgender youth in light of federal funding threats.

Former Prince Andrew was arrested by the UK police over suspected misconduct related to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

