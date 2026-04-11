Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

First Lady Melania Trump denied ties to Jeffrey Epstein in a public statement.

The US fertility rate dropped to an all time low in 2025.

Four women accused Congressman Eric Swalwell of sexual misconduct. Several Democratic colleagues called on him to drop his Governor bid.

A federal judge paused Louisiana’s lawsuit against the FDA on the use of telehealth for medication abortion.

Georgia midwives filed a lawsuit against the state challenging its restrictions on midwifery practice.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.