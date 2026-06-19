Happy Juneteenth and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Two people were killed in Afghanistan in a street demonstration over women’s rights.

The FTC sued a group that provides guidelines on medical treatment of transgender patients, alleging it used questionable evidence.

A Wyoming judge struck down three anti-abortion laws, ruling they violated the state’s constitution.

Iranian singer, Parastoo Ahmadi, was sentenced to 74 lashes for performing a song on YouTube without a hijab.

The first female Archbishop of Canterbury apologized for the Church of England’s role in forced adoptions of unmarried women’s children in the 20th century.

A federal judge blocked an Idaho law that criminalized transgender bathroom use from going into effect.

The stepson of Norway’s crown prince was convicted of rape and sentenced to four years in prison.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.