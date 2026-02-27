Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

The European Commission announced it would let member states use an EU social fund to support abortion access for women from restrictive countries.

Armed men abducted women and children from a village in northern Nigeria, after killing at least 50 in an attack.

The latest release of Epstein files are missing records about a woman who made a sexual assault claim about President Trump when she was a minor.

Senators questioned the nominee for US Surgeon General about her views on birth control after she called it a “disrespect of life” last year.

The US Women’s Hockey Team rejected invitations from President Trump to visit the White House.

Federal prisons stopped providing gender-affirming care for trans inmates nationwide.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.