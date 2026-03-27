Happy Women’s History Month and Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

The Olympic Committee barred transgender athletes from participating in women’s sporting events.

Canterbury enthroned its first ever female archbishop in the church’s 1400 year history.

Women won a record 48% of seats in Denmark’s parliament, reaching near gender parity.

Senate Republicans launched an investigation into abortion pill manufacturers and called on the FDA to crack down on online sales of mifepristone.

A woman in Georgia arrested for murder charges in an alleged illegal abortion was released on bond.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.