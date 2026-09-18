Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

The family of Tierra Walker, a woman who died of pregnancy-related complications in Texas, sued the state alleging that its abortion ban caused her death.

Nine women’s bodies were discovered in South Africa, sparking anger over the country’s inaction on femicide.

Epstein survivors filed a class action lawsuit over his estate over child pornography collection.

South Korea announced plans to approve abortion pills for the first time next year.

Two Oklahoma women sued the state over its abortion ban after they were denied abortions for pregnancies with fatal fetal diagnoses.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.