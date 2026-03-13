Happy Women’s History Month and Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Australia granted asylum to seven members of Iran’s women’s soccer team, after Iran labeled them as “traitors” for not singing the national anthem.

The Alexander brothers, top real estate brokers in NYC, were convicted of sex trafficking dozens of women over the course of decades.

Uber launched a feature to allow both women riders and drivers be matched with other women, in an effort to increase women’s safety.

The US cast the only “no” vote on a landmark gender equality agreement at the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women.

India’s top court rejected a petition seeking menstrual leave for working women and female students.

Representative Tony Gonzales dropped his reelection bid as the House began an investigation into his affair with an aide who later died by suicide.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.