Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

India’s Parliament failed to pass a parliament expansion bill that would have reserved one third of seats for women.

A Pennsylvania court struck down a ban on the use of Medicaid funds for abortion.

A man killed eight children in Louisiana in a domestic violence dispute.

In two months, the Trump Administration has lost three women cabinet members.

New York’s Department of Education ruled that school districts’ restrictions on transgender students violated the law.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.