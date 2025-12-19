Hi readers and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Trump Administration moved to ban gender-affirming care for minors by preventing hospitals from offering procedures through Medicaid.

A federal appeals court ruled that the government can continue to withhold Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood.

The European Parliament approved a citizens’ petition that would improve access to abortions across the EU.

President Trump appeared in newly released photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.

Survivors of sexual assault from dating app dates sued Hinge and Tinder, accusing them of accommodating rapists.

