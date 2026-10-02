Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Prosecutors reopened an investigation into an alleged gang rape of a former Cornell student by seven fraternity members in 2024.

Morocco’s king appointed Fatima Zahra El Mansouri as the country’s first female prime minister.

Mass protests exploded across Delhi and Indian universities following a series of rapes.

Three states that ban abortion asked the Supreme Court to take up a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of shield laws for providers who mail abortion pills.

The only woman on Tennessee’s death row survived an execution attempt.

New Jersey’s lieutenant governor resigned amid sexual harassment findings.

The Trump Administration rescinded Biden-era rules extending a ban on sex discrimination in schools to LGBTQ people.

The chief executive of the Eiffel Tower resigned after removing women staff for a Hindu group’s visit.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.