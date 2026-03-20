Happy Women’s History Month and Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Farm labor leader César Chávez was accused of sexually abusing girls for years, including fellow activist, Dolores Huerta.

The Faroe Islands passed a law allowing abortion up to 12 weeks, reversing a near total ban that was one of the strictest in Europe.

The US Department of Health announced an investigation into 13 states that require health insurance plans to cover abortion.

The Trump Administration is withholding family planning funds from states, which may cause millions of Americans to lose access to birth control by the end of the month.

FIFA, the world soccer governing body, mandated a woman coach for women’s competitions.

A woman was charged with attempted murder under Georgia’s restrictive abortion law.

A judge ruled that RFK Jr. overstepped by ending federal funding to hospitals providing gender affirming care.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.