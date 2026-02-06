The Week in Women
Uber found liable for sexual assault, DOJ fails to redact survivor information in new Epstien files, Texas man sues California abortion provider
Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.
A jury found Uber liable for sexual assault of a female passenger a driver and ordered the company to pay her $8.5 million.
The Justice Department neglected to redact the names and personal information of many survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse in its latest file release.
A Texas man filed the first lawsuit against a California doctor under the state’s new law allowing private citizens to sue over the mailing of abortion pills into the state.
The American Medical Association backed restrictions on gender-affirming surgery for minors.
Texas A&M eliminated its women’s and gender studies department, following their decision to fire a lecturer over discussing gender identity in class. The lecturer sued the university this week.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
