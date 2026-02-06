Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

A jury found Uber liable for sexual assault of a female passenger a driver and ordered the company to pay her $8.5 million.

The Justice Department neglected to redact the names and personal information of many survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse in its latest file release.

A Texas man filed the first lawsuit against a California doctor under the state’s new law allowing private citizens to sue over the mailing of abortion pills into the state.

The American Medical Association backed restrictions on gender-affirming surgery for minors.

Texas A&M eliminated its women’s and gender studies department, following their decision to fire a lecturer over discussing gender identity in class. The lecturer sued the university this week.

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.