Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Graham Platner dropped out of the race for Maine senator following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid funding for non-abortion services was restored after a one year freeze by the federal government. However, the damage has been irreparable to many clinics.

A report by UN Women found that at least one million women and girls lost access to critical services as a result of aid cuts, mainly by the US.

Kelsey Pfendler became the first woman in the US to solo row from California to Hawaii.

Kenya’s Parliament appealed a Supreme Court ruling that declared the president’s cabinet unconstitutional for not complying with a gender quota law.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.