The Week in Women
Platner exits Maine Senate race over sexual assault allegation, Planned Parenthood regains Medicaid funding, one million women and girls lost critical services from aid cuts
Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Graham Platner dropped out of the race for Maine senator following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.
Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid funding for non-abortion services was restored after a one year freeze by the federal government. However, the damage has been irreparable to many clinics.
A report by UN Women found that at least one million women and girls lost access to critical services as a result of aid cuts, mainly by the US.
Kelsey Pfendler became the first woman in the US to solo row from California to Hawaii.
Kenya’s Parliament appealed a Supreme Court ruling that declared the president’s cabinet unconstitutional for not complying with a gender quota law.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.