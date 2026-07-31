Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Senate Democrats introduced a bill that would codify women’s right to serve in combat roles.

Ten women accused actor Jared Leto of sexual misconduct, including sex with underaged girls and sexual assault.

A Virginia federal judge ruled that certain FDA restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone are unlawful.

Planned Parenthood of Springfield, Missouri began providing medication abortion again for the first time in over twenty years.

A trial began against a woman who claims postpartum psychosis led her to kill her three children.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.