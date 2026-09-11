Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

A Massachusetts judge declared a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case after the jury remained deadlocked.

The Trump Administration terminated $38 million of grants addressing infant mortality and postpartum care for minority populations to focus on sperm counts and erectile dysfunction.

Workers at the Eiffel Tower went on strike after female staff were asked to leave their stations for a visiting Hindu group.

ProPublica found that ectopic pregnancy deaths have doubled in the past five years, with higher rates in states with abortion bans.

A Sudan paramilitary group released four female journalists and a lawyer after months in detention for participating in a workshop about women’s rights.

The Tate brothers lost their bid to be released from a US jail pending extradition to the UK for sex trafficking.

A federal appeals court heard oral arguments in a case attempting to end the provision of medication abortion via telehealth.

Morocco introduced new electoral rules to increase women’s representation in parliament.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.