Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Throughline by Jill Filipovic

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Rob Garber's avatar
Rob Garber
1h

Thank you for committing to the creativity, ingenuity and beauty of human endeavor. In an episode of South Park Mr. Garrison finds out his students are using Chat GPT to write their papers. He is outraged not because they are doing it but, instead, because he realizes he has been reading and grading papers for no reason; Chat GPT can do it for him. And so it goes.

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Susan McPherson's avatar
Susan McPherson
43m

And this is why we love and adore you, Jill!

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