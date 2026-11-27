Happy day-after-Thanksgiving! Now the holiday shopping begins. I understand and respect the impulse to opt out of hyperconsumerism; I also enjoy getting thoughtful gifts for people I love. My wish for you is that as you choose items for people you care about, that you remember it’s the connection that counts. I have so many special items gifted to me by loved ones, and I think of the gift-giver every time I use them. I aspire to give gifts that do the same.

As in past years, I’m often thinking of how I can gift experiences rather than only things. And when I do gift things, I’m aiming to make them high-quality things that a person will keep — not just piles of plastic or fast-fashion crap. So here are a few things I’m gifting this year, and a few things I’ve bought that I loved this year, and a few things I covet that I think would make gorgeous gifts. I’ve tried to focus on items I know are worthwhile, and from companies with some heart (I’ve also tried to avoid companies or brands that clearly use AI to make their ads and copy; if you can’t use your own words to tell me why I should buy your thing, why should I buy your thing?). None of these are affiliate links; maybe I’ll get my act together for that next year.

One gift you can give right now: A subscription to this newsletter. Just click the button below to get 20% off an annual subscription for you or a friend.

Happy Holidays

Happy gifting.

xx Jill

Experiences Not Things

Excuse me while I pitch my writing + yoga retreats to you. These make wonderful gifts, and many retreaters have joined their first one thanks to a loved one (“my wife would never sign up for this on her own…” is an email I’ve gotten a few times). This year, I’m hosting yoga + writing retreats in Vietnam (Hanoi + Sapa, Vietnam’s stunning northern hills) and Greece (the magical little island of Folegandros). I’m also hosting yoga + storytelling in Kenya, in which I teach writing and National Geographic photographer Nichole Sobecki teaches photo workshops while you’re on safari. Photography lessons from a National Geographic photographer while on safari? You can’t beat that. Retreats are great! And I’m running a little Black Friday special, so you can take $100 off of Early Bird rates from now until Monday.

One more piece of self promotion: Every January, I offer Writing Practice in this newsletter: A daily writing prompt emailed out to all paid subscribers. It’s a wonderful way to start your year off with a commitment to writing every day. Click below to subscribe, and enjoy 20% off. Ok self-promotion now over.

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Another suggestion: Tickets to the opera, the ballet, the theater, or a symphony orchestra. I no longer live in New York and one of the things I miss the most is the Met. If you live in a place where you can enjoy live performance, do it! What a gift, what a joy. If you live a little too far away, make a weekend out of it. A friend of mine recently brought a group of her friends to the ballet for her birthday and I thought, wow, what an incredible treat and what a perfect gift. (I will copy it someday).

What does your loved one already spend money doing? Do they have season baseball tickets? A weekly manicure appointment? A gym membership or personal trainer? For my 30th birthday my girlfriends paid two months of my monthly yoga studio membership and I’ve never forgotten it. You can just pay for something someone already pays for.

Clothing and Accessories

Who doesn’t need a winter knit? I absolutely love this cashmere sweater, have had it for years, and finally ordered a second one because it’s on major sale. I also still have a many-years-old version of this under-$100 Uniqlo cashmere sweater and while it’s definitely thinner and less indulgent-feeling than the La Ligne one linked in the previous sentence, it’s still kicking. On many recommendations I just ordered this sweater (also on sale, but not as steeply) for myself, and I am sure it would make a wonderful gift. These are the best yoga pants, no this is not an original recommendation but I’ve tried a million others and now I don’t even bother; they’re also on sale in a bunch of colors for Black Friday (if like me you’re an all-black gal, sorry). I’ve been living in these J Crew cotton pajamas, which are also on sale, so I just bought a second pair; a bunch of people love Eberjay, and I have a bunch of Eberjay, and…. I don’t love them? They stretch and don’t hold up? But ymmv. My friend / friend of the newsletter Emma owns Sophie Grace, which makes chic, simple, washable clothing for professional women so you can think about your job and not what you’re putting on in the morning; I looooove her silk blouses and they’re 30% off right now.

Beauty

A woman on one of my retreats said this lip balm is the absolute best and gave me a tube of it, and reader, she was right. I’ve also become hooked on Bissou Balm, which moisturizes with just a touch of blotted-out color. I use this red light mask and it really has changed my skin; I also use the Medicube, mostly when I travel and don’t want to bring my red light mask, and it’s great because it gives you a nice glass finish and really does help your serums and moisturizers sink in better. I also started using K18 maybe two years ago, and it has radically improved my hair, you just really do have to use it as directed. And I love Dieux products, which are very well priced for how great they are; no frills, and you’re not gonna see immediate WOW results, but stick with it and your skin will be less reactive and bouncier.

Home Goods

Cultiver is having a sale right now and they make the best linen sheets. My friend Gary He’s book McAtlas: A Global Guide to the Golden Arches is an absolute delight, and a perfect coffee-table conversation-starter (it lives in my living room and people who come over always go right for it). I got this Camp Snap fake Super8 camera after my friend Priscilla had one at her wedding and every time I bust it out, whoever is with me opens their phone and orders one too — no, it’s not as cool as a real Super8, but it’s super fun and also on sale right now. Same friend Priscilla also makes Bougie Poochie candles, which smell amazing and are safe for your sweet pets. Salt&Sundry is a home goods dream; I am currently coveting these plates, this skinny little martini glass, and this vase. A few years ago my dad gifted my husband and I a Global tomato knife; at first I was like, wait, why do I need a knife just for tomatoes? Now I feel like I could never live without it. I don’t have this light, but wow I want it. I don’t have this light either, but wow I want it. I will never ever ever tire of receiving beautiful stationery and notebooks. My closest friends are all getting textiles from Siafu this year, which is a Kenyan company that makes the most beautiful items; these hand towels are gorgeous and sturdy and feel very indulgent.

Travel

I’ve mentioned Rimowa suitcases in previous gift guides and I continue to stan. They are eye-wateringly expensive. However, they have a lifetime guarantee, and it’s real. I use the Essential Lite line, which really are extremely light-weight and almost flimsy feeling, and I’ve had the shell crack a handful of times — and each time I’ve brought the broken suitcase into a Rimowa store and walked out with a new one in under 15 minutes. This has happened in New York, Hanoi, and Paris. When a repairable component of my suitcase broke, they took it in, fixed it, and mailed it back to me. It’s the most amazing customer service of any company I’ve ever purchased from, and I am a customer for life.

I cannot sleep without an eye mask and the Slip Contour Silk Sleep Mask is the best one I’ve ever used; I have sensitive skin and other masks break my eyelashes off, and when I lost this one on an airplane I almost cried. Don’t mess around with the cheap packing cubes that snag and break; just get the Eagle Creek ones and thank yourself later (they’re also on sale). I use these compression socks when I fly, they are very ugly but they do the job. I really like Cuyana’s leather goods, which are simple and well-made; I use this jewelry case at home and for travel, this laptop case, and this absolutely enormous shoulder bag for my travel “personal item.” I am obsessed with Sandstorm bags, which are made in Kenya and are exceptionally beautiful and high-quality; I own and love this weekender and this one, and these tote bags make great gifts. This is not the highest-quality curling iron in the world but it can switch back and forth from EU to US voltage so you won’t burn your hotel room down; I use it a lot. I still have not found the perfect tech organizer (this is my travel White Whale), but I’m tempted by this one.

Baby + Kids

My girlfriends gifted me the Artipoppe carrier when I was pregnant and I have to tell you, it’s the one baby item I have used more than any other. Yes, it’s pricey. It’s also cheaper to buy one Artipoppe than six others that you’ll never use because of their ridiculous straps and complex instruction manuals (I tried a few others; no bueno). I’ve tried very hard to keep plastic creep at bay, but this kids Dyson vacuum is one exception, and what a hit (another hit: cleaning sets). The Julia Donaldson books are delightful. Hunter Wellies for toddlers omg. Birkenstocks for toddlers omg. If “things that roll” and “The Wheels on the Bus” are hits with the youngster you’re buying for, there’s this. Every year for Father’s Day I give my husband one of these Artifact Uprising board books that recounts his year with our child; another friend who lives abroad gets one with family members’ names and photos printed on each page so she can go through them with her kids at bedtime. They make a really wonderful gift for a kid or parent. For screen-free kids, the Yoto Mini is wonderful. I am obsessed with Donsje kids clothes even though I never buy them for my own kid because they are so expensive, but I often gift them to new babies. Just look at these little bunny boots, this bunny hat, and these bear suspenders.

Mostly, though, I just want to spend time with my family and friends this holiday season. I’m in the US for a few weeks and I’m spending much of my time planning meals, booking dinners, and trying to make sure I get slow, quality time with people I don’t see as often as I’d like. Stuff is great. Time is better. I hope you get lots of it with the people you love.

Happy Holidays!

xx Jill

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