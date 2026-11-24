The Democratic Party is having a man moment.

Sweeping midterm victories gave Democrats their largest Senate majority in nearly a decade, and the party is projected to have the largest House majority since Richard Nixon resigned after Watergate. You could be forgiven, though, if you didn’t realize that this victory was fueled by women and secured by women – a record number of women are set to enter Congress next year – given that so much of the coverage has been a veritable Man Show.

There was, first of all, an enormous amount of coverage given to male candidates – Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, James Talarico in Texas, Troy Jackson in Maine, and so on – and far less devoted to the women running. Annie Andrews, for example, scored a stunning upset in South Carolina in a campaign that received relatively little attention from the mainstream press before Election Day. Mary Peltola in Alaska saw more coverage, but much of it was focused on alleged scandals of one sort or another, including whether she was an unreasonable boss because she directed staffers to feed her daughter’s pet chameleon while she was away. The breathlessness that characterized the coverage of El-Sayed, Talarico, and pre-downfall Graham Platner in Maine, much of which portrayed these men as the Democrats’ shining hope and a new model for the party, was largely absent in the coverage of the women who flipped red seats.

Now, even though Democrats and Democratic women have won so decisively, the focus on men continues. The current Democratic leadership fight is man v. man. As reporters and commentators pick apart what made Democrats so successful, there is a remarkable dearth of credit given to women, with most of the focus on men, from voters to organizers to funders to influencers to candidates. A recent Semafor story, for example, documented the “new generation of media” that “will shape the 2028 Democratic primary” – and followed with an exclusively male list of media-makers: Mehdi Hasan, Aaron Parnas, Keith Edwards, Jack Cocchiarella, Hasan Piker, Bryan Tyler Cohen, and others. The story also highlighted media companies and nonprofits set to shape 2028, listing Crooked Media, Zeteo, Drop Site, MeidasTouch, and More Perfect Union – all owned by men. The only woman-owned publication mentioned was The Bulwark, which was founded by Sarah Longwell. Otherwise, women only showed up in the piece in a disparaging section on a moderate publication funded by James and Kathryn Murdoch, in a few reproachful lines about Jasmine Crockett, and in one passing mention of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

That piece was not an aberration. A recent POLITICO story on the “new donor class… ready to exploit the shift in Congress” characterized the groups challenging AIPAC and pro-Israel candidates as made up partly of “wealthy Muslim businessmen newly active in pro-Palestinian causes, who knew one another mainly from coding apps and drinking Yemeni chai together.” The most influential group is called American Priorities, which aims to elect pro-Palestinian candidates. And indeed, the biggest donors to American Priorities are Muslim tech founders and businessmen, emphasis on the men.