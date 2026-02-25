Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
3h

Demonstrates why "The devil is in the details" is a true cliche.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill Filipovic · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture