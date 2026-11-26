Dear readers,

Happy Thanksgiving for those of you in the US! Just a brief note of appreciation for your support and your subscriptions. It’s tough out there for freelance journalists, with our industry constricting and AI hoovering up jobs. I feel incredibly lucky for every single one of you who has taken the time to read and subscribe. Today, I’m also feeling grateful that I’m able to gather with family and loved ones, that food is plentiful, that we are safe and healthy. I am grateful that this work lets me connect with all of you, in this space where I’ve learned so much. Thank you thank you. I hope your day is beautiful, wherever you are in the world.

I am grateful for you.

xx Jill

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