Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Andra Watkins
Dec 23

Jill, thank you for this interview. My husband and I try to avoid plastic also, and it’s tough. No matter what we do, 100% avoidance is impossible.

Jane van Dis
Dec 26

Thank you so much for this post, Jill. I have now devoted a huge portion of my free time outside of my full-time OBGYN practice to lecturing about plastics, pregnancy, and health. We also started www.psnap.org, to train physicians and scientists in communication on this topic. I will say.... the skepticism I experience when speaking about environmental medicine, to fellow OBGYNs, is astonishing, as if it's not a "real" factor impacting health. But that starts in medical school, where environmental exposures are not emphasized, where the history of thalidomide and lead poisoning gets a few minutes of lecture time, which is amazing when you think of it, because fossil fuels have determined [insert waving hand] pretty much everything you see in the built environment, including all the plastics. Thank you so much for this column, and agree, I would like to see Democrats back to being against corporate control of our public policy.

