Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Missouri’s GOP Has a New Strategy to Ban Abortion—Attack Trans Kids by Sophie Hurwitz in Mother Jones

Inside Meta’s Efforts to Prevent School Shootings by Rachel Monroe in the New Yorker

How the Consulting Class Is Eating the Democratic Party by Adam Bonica and Jake Grumbach in the New Republic

Elizabeth Holmes Is Literally Just a Man by Liz Plank in Airplane Mode (Substack)

From here and there:

The Amy Acton Ad Came From One of the Darkest Corners of Today’s GOP (Slate)

“Pro-Life” States Are Jailing Women for Alleged Crimes Against Their Own Fetuses

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar