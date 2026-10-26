Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Missouri’s GOP Has a New Strategy to Ban Abortion—Attack Trans Kids by Sophie Hurwitz in Mother Jones
Inside Meta’s Efforts to Prevent School Shootings by Rachel Monroe in the New Yorker
How the Consulting Class Is Eating the Democratic Party by Adam Bonica and Jake Grumbach in the New Republic
Elizabeth Holmes Is Literally Just a Man by Liz Plank in Airplane Mode (Substack)
From here and there:
The Amy Acton Ad Came From One of the Darkest Corners of Today’s GOP (Slate)
“Pro-Life” States Are Jailing Women for Alleged Crimes Against Their Own Fetuses
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.