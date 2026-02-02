Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Feminists Against Progress by James Bloodworth in Prospect Magazine

No Child Deserves to Die Like My Daughter by Wesam Hamada in the New York Times

Misogyny Isn’t Just About Women—and the Killing of Alex Pretti Proves It by Jennifer Weiss-Wolf in Ms. Magazine

Is This a Police State? by David Corn in Mother Jones

The regime moves to make journalism a crime by Paul Waldman in Public Notice (Substack)

Nancy Mace is Not Okay by Jake Lahut in New York Magazine

From here and there:

Don Lemon’s Arrest Is a Five-Alarm Fire Moment (Slate)

Are You a Domestic Terrorist?

Why the Minnesota Resistance Matters

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar