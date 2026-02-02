Monday Reads
From around the web:
Feminists Against Progress by James Bloodworth in Prospect Magazine
No Child Deserves to Die Like My Daughter by Wesam Hamada in the New York Times
Misogyny Isn’t Just About Women—and the Killing of Alex Pretti Proves It by Jennifer Weiss-Wolf in Ms. Magazine
Is This a Police State? by David Corn in Mother Jones
The regime moves to make journalism a crime by Paul Waldman in Public Notice (Substack)
Nancy Mace is Not Okay by Jake Lahut in New York Magazine
From here and there:
Don Lemon’s Arrest Is a Five-Alarm Fire Moment (Slate)
Why the Minnesota Resistance Matters
