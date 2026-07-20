Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The Blueprint to Save America’s Moms by Jennifer Klein and Stephanie Ogorzalek in Ms. Magazine
Locked Away by Jonathan Blitzer in the New Yorker
A City Bigger Than a Bomb: Dispatch from Beirut by Jacob Russell in the Paris Review
The Supreme Court Has Gone Off the Rails. There’s Actually a Fix. We Just Have to Go Through With It. by Dahlia Lithwick in Slate
Children in This Church Were Sexually Abused. Then They Began Abusing Other Kids. Some Continued as Adults. by Jeremy Kohler and Andy Mannix in ProPublica
11 Rounds of IVF, $250,000, and No Baby by Erica Schwiegershausen in The Cut
From here and there:
Someone Finally Made Trump Pay for a Lifetime of Mistreating Women (Slate)
Don’t Melt Your Brain into the Machine
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.