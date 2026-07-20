Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The Blueprint to Save America’s Moms by Jennifer Klein and Stephanie Ogorzalek in Ms. Magazine

Locked Away by Jonathan Blitzer in the New Yorker

A City Bigger Than a Bomb: Dispatch from Beirut by Jacob Russell in the Paris Review

The Supreme Court Has Gone Off the Rails. There’s Actually a Fix. We Just Have to Go Through With It. by Dahlia Lithwick in Slate

Children in This Church Were Sexually Abused. Then They Began Abusing Other Kids. Some Continued as Adults. by Jeremy Kohler and Andy Mannix in ProPublica

11 Rounds of IVF, $250,000, and No Baby by Erica Schwiegershausen in The Cut

From here and there:

Someone Finally Made Trump Pay for a Lifetime of Mistreating Women (Slate)

Don’t Melt Your Brain into the Machine

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar