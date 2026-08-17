Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The Endless, Maddening Wait for a Woman President by Ana Marie Cox in the New Republic
Are You a Human? by Jill Lepore in the New Yorker
Todd Blanche, the Latest Tool: How Autocrats Use Personal Lawyers by Ruth Ben-Ghiat in Lucid (Substack)
The women India’s biggest river project forgot by Diwash Gahatraj and Chandra Pratap Tiwari in Al Jazeera
Jason Arday’s Death and the Age of Digital Racial Terror by Karen Attiah in the Golden Hour (Substack)
From here and there:
AOC Announced She Is Freezing Her Eggs. Of Course Everyone Got Weird. (Slate)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.