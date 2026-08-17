Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The Endless, Maddening Wait for a Woman President by Ana Marie Cox in the New Republic

Are You a Human? by Jill Lepore in the New Yorker

Todd Blanche, the Latest Tool: How Autocrats Use Personal Lawyers by Ruth Ben-Ghiat in Lucid (Substack)

The women India’s biggest river project forgot by Diwash Gahatraj and Chandra Pratap Tiwari in Al Jazeera

Jason Arday’s Death and the Age of Digital Racial Terror by Karen Attiah in the Golden Hour (Substack)

From here and there:

AOC Announced She Is Freezing Her Eggs. Of Course Everyone Got Weird. (Slate)

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar