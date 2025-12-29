Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

First off, thank you SO much to all of you that have donated to send cash transfers to 800+ Rwandan families in poverty. And there is still time to give! Your donation is tax deductible and I’m hoping you can all help get us to our goal.

You can donate here.

Now, here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.

From around the web:

Feminism Versus Trump and Epstein by Rebecca Solnit in Mediations is an Emergency

Nose Jobs and Other Necessary Luxuries by Zoe Yu in the Audacity (Substack)

Trump Cut Their Lifeline. Months Later, They’re Still Fighting Like Hell To Survive. by Brandi Buchman in HuffPost

Why the Supreme Court Is Giving ICE So Much Power by Nancy Gertner in the Atlantic

What I Saw at a Maternity Ward in Kenya After the U.S. Cut Off Food and Foreign Aid by Anna Maria Barry-Jester in ProPublica

A Movement-Building Strategy for All Workers by Peter Olney and David Bacon in the Nation

The Truce Is 2 Months Old. So Why Have Hundreds of Gazans Been Killed? by David M. Halbfinger, Bilal Shbair and Aaron Boxerman in the New York Times

From here and there:

MAGA Is Breaking Up Over an “Are Nazis Cool?” Debate. It’s a Sign of Things to Come. (Slate)

Reminder: Writing Practice Starts Jan. 1

Our Disposable World

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar