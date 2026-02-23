Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The Victims Who Fought Back by Pamela Colloff in ProPublica

Epstein Created The Male Loneliness Crisis by Liz Plank in Airplane Mode (Substack)

Nevada Brothel Workers Are Unionizing to Protect Their Digital Rights by Anna Merlan in Mother Jones

The MAHA Meltdown by Jonathan Cohn in the Bulwark (Substack)

Ukrainian Women Tell Their Stories of Sexual Violence by Russian Soldiers by Sara Cincurova in the New York Times

Women’s Rights Are Democratic Rights by Hillary Rodham Clinton in Foreign Affairs

From here and there:

The Trump Administration is Trafficking Pregnant Children to Texas So They Can’t Get Abortions

What Exactly Are Women Supposed to Do?

The Plot Against American Women

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar