Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The Men Who Want Women to Be Quiet by Helen Lewis in the Atlantic

Is motherhood aspirational under patriarchy? by Lane Anderson in Matriarchy Report (Substack)

What the Dissents in the Mifepristone Case Tell Us About What’s to Come by Michele Goodwin in the Nation

The End of Refugee Resettlement by Annie Hylton in the New Yorker

The Feed is Fake by Lane Brown in Vulture

Trump’s new Moms.gov website is an anti-choice hub that misleads women by Moira Donegan in the Guardian

From here and there:

The New Common Sense on Kids, Screens, and Social Media

The Systemic Sexual Abuse of Palestinians

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar