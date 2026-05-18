Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The Men Who Want Women to Be Quiet by Helen Lewis in the Atlantic
Is motherhood aspirational under patriarchy? by Lane Anderson in Matriarchy Report (Substack)
What the Dissents in the Mifepristone Case Tell Us About What’s to Come by Michele Goodwin in the Nation
The End of Refugee Resettlement by Annie Hylton in the New Yorker
The Feed is Fake by Lane Brown in Vulture
Trump’s new Moms.gov website is an anti-choice hub that misleads women by Moira Donegan in the Guardian
From here and there:
The New Common Sense on Kids, Screens, and Social Media
The Systemic Sexual Abuse of Palestinians
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.