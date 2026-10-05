Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The Babies Left Behind in America by Caitlin Dickerson in the Atlantic
What Are Fathers Telling Their Sons About Cornell? by Kathryn Jezer-Morton in the Cut
Christa Pike and the Absurdity of Humane Execution by Doreen St. Félix in the New Yorker
A Long Read About Living in a World Where Men Publicly Bond over Women’s Humiliation and Pain by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)
From here and there:
A College Rape Case Has Ignited the Country. Let’s Talk About What We’re Actually Talking About Here. (Slate)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.