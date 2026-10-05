Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The Babies Left Behind in America by Caitlin Dickerson in the Atlantic

What Are Fathers Telling Their Sons About Cornell? by Kathryn Jezer-Morton in the Cut

Christa Pike and the Absurdity of Humane Execution by Doreen St. Félix in the New Yorker

A Long Read About Living in a World Where Men Publicly Bond over Women’s Humiliation and Pain by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)

From here and there:

A College Rape Case Has Ignited the Country. Let’s Talk About What We’re Actually Talking About Here. (Slate)

On the Cornell Seven

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar