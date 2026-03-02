Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Elite Doctors Served Jeffrey Epstein While Treating His ‘Girls’ by David A. Fahrenthold, Azeen Ghorayshi and Maggie Astor in the New York Times
How the Supreme Court Enabled Trump’s Latest Free Press Assault by Dahlia Lithwick in Slate
Epstein: Why are We Talking about “Elite Complicity” and not Male Supremacy? by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)
The People vs. AI by Andrew R. Chow in TIME
“Who the Fuck Are These Men?” by Michael Edison Hayden in Mother Jones
“The Intern in Charge”: Meet the 22-Year-Old Trump’s Team Picked to Lead Terrorism Prevention by Hannah Allam in ProPublica
From here and there:
What Should Democrats Do About Trans Rights?
The Conservative Proposal To Take Money from Poor Single Moms and Give It to Married Couples
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
