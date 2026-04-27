Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

If I Tried to Escape, I Would Be Killed by Shelly Kittleson in the Atlantic

What Will It Take to Get A.I. Out of Schools? by Jessica Winter in the New Yorker

In abusive relationships, the end can be the most dangerous part by Barbara Rodriguez, Mariel Padilla, and Jasmine Mithani in the 19th

Eric Swalwell, Tony Gonzales and the Post-Post-#MeToo Era by Vivian Yee in the New York Times

How the Tech World Turned Evil by Timothy Noah in the New Republic

The Girls Are Opting Out and Everyone Is Losing Their Minds by Adesola Oni-Doings in yes, it is that deep (Substack)

From here and there:

The Trump Administration Is Coming After Birth Control Access in a Terrifying New Way (The New York Times)

The Throughline Between Authoritarian Leaders the World Over? Patriarchy.

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar