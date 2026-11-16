Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The Aftershock by Mohammed R. Mhawish in the New Yorker
Trump Has a Secret Plan to Evade Accountability. Will Dems Defeat It? by Brian Beutler and Greg Sargent in the New Republic
The Shock Doctrine in Reverse by Naomi Klein in Patterns (Substack)
The Maga extremists plotting a post-Trump America – where women lose the vote by Alex Hannaford in the Conversation
Could Texas reverse course on abortion? Democrats think there’s an opening by Shefali Luthra in the 19th
From here and there:
Did Progressive Upstarts Win the Midterms? Or Did Moderates Outperform Everyone Else?
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.