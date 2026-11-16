Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The Aftershock by Mohammed R. Mhawish in the New Yorker

Trump Has a Secret Plan to Evade Accountability. Will Dems Defeat It? by Brian Beutler and Greg Sargent in the New Republic

The Shock Doctrine in Reverse by Naomi Klein in Patterns (Substack)

The Maga extremists plotting a post-Trump America – where women lose the vote by Alex Hannaford in the Conversation

Could Texas reverse course on abortion? Democrats think there’s an opening by Shefali Luthra in the 19th

From here and there:

The Jensen Huang Lesson

Did Progressive Upstarts Win the Midterms? Or Did Moderates Outperform Everyone Else?

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar