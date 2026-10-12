Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

21st Century Zealot by Mona Eltahawy in Feminist Giant (Substack)

Are We Raising a Generation of Heteropessimists? by Kathryn Jezer-Morton in the Cut

Trump is fueling a culture of misogynistic impunity by Robert Reich in the Guardian

How Is Child Marriage Still Legal in the U.S.? by Nicholas Kristof in the New York Times

Reading Is Not Dying by Osita Nwanevu in the New Republic

From here and there:

A Shocking, Painful Reminder of Why It Matters to Have Women in Office (Slate)

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar