Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
21st Century Zealot by Mona Eltahawy in Feminist Giant (Substack)
Are We Raising a Generation of Heteropessimists? by Kathryn Jezer-Morton in the Cut
Trump is fueling a culture of misogynistic impunity by Robert Reich in the Guardian
How Is Child Marriage Still Legal in the U.S.? by Nicholas Kristof in the New York Times
Reading Is Not Dying by Osita Nwanevu in the New Republic
From here and there:
A Shocking, Painful Reminder of Why It Matters to Have Women in Office (Slate)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.