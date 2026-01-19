Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

On embracing the ‘urgency of now’ and unconditional love on MLK Day by Kellie Carter Jackson in the Guardian

You’ve Heard About Who ICE Is Recruiting. The Truth Is Far Worse. I’m the Proof. by Laura Jedeed in Slate

From One Fucking Bitch to Another by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)

Inside Bari Weiss’s Hostile Takeover of CBS News by Clare Malone in the New Yorker

Political Heterosexuality, or: The Tragedy of Feminism by Talia Bhatt in Trans/Rad/Fem (Substack)

Moms, How Much Power Are You Willing to Give Up? by Kathryn Jezer-Morton in the Cut

The White Supremacist Regime

Always Stand Against Misogyny, Always Stand Against Tyranny

