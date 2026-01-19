Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
From around the web:
On embracing the ‘urgency of now’ and unconditional love on MLK Day by Kellie Carter Jackson in the Guardian
You’ve Heard About Who ICE Is Recruiting. The Truth Is Far Worse. I’m the Proof. by Laura Jedeed in Slate
From One Fucking Bitch to Another by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)
Inside Bari Weiss’s Hostile Takeover of CBS News by Clare Malone in the New Yorker
Political Heterosexuality, or: The Tragedy of Feminism by Talia Bhatt in Trans/Rad/Fem (Substack)
Moms, How Much Power Are You Willing to Give Up? by Kathryn Jezer-Morton in the Cut
From here and there:
Always Stand Against Misogyny, Always Stand Against Tyranny
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
