Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The World’s Leading Deepfake Expert No Longer Trusts His Own Eyes by Eli Saslow in the New York Times

The unspoken reason it is so hard to be on the left and promote masculinity by Celeste Davis in Matriarchal Blessing (Substack)

Andrew Tate’s Empire of Abuse by Heidi Blake in the New Yorker

So Much for Leaving Abortion Up to the States by Adam Serwer in the Atlantic

Meet the women leading the people-powered push against data centers by Jessica Kutz, Jasmine Mithani, and Gabriella Gladney in the 19th

The Life and Labor of American Grocery Stores by Ann Larson in the Nation

From here and there:

There’s a Terrible Reason Why This Ebola Outbreak Is Different (Slate)

Theocracy is Bad, Actually

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar