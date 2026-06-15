Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The World’s Leading Deepfake Expert No Longer Trusts His Own Eyes by Eli Saslow in the New York Times
The unspoken reason it is so hard to be on the left and promote masculinity by Celeste Davis in Matriarchal Blessing (Substack)
Andrew Tate’s Empire of Abuse by Heidi Blake in the New Yorker
So Much for Leaving Abortion Up to the States by Adam Serwer in the Atlantic
Meet the women leading the people-powered push against data centers by Jessica Kutz, Jasmine Mithani, and Gabriella Gladney in the 19th
The Life and Labor of American Grocery Stores by Ann Larson in the Nation
From here and there:
There’s a Terrible Reason Why This Ebola Outbreak Is Different (Slate)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.